|
|
Wesley John Hunter
March 19, 1931 - May 28, 2019
Otisville, NY
Wesley John Hunter of Otisville, NY, retired employee of the NYS Division for Youth in Otisville, NY and Goshen, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on May 28, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 88.
The son of the late John S. and Ida Mann Hunter, he was born on March 19, 1931 in Newburgh, NY.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member and Elder of the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church. A member of American Legion Post 1079 in Otisville, NY. The Otisville Lions Club; Mt. Hope Seniors; the Otisville Grange; He was a former Fire Chief of the Otisville Training School; a former member of the Otisville School Board and past-president of the Otisville CSEA.
Wesley retired from Mid-City Transit where he drove a School Bus for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary E. "Bettsey" Mann at home; his son, Michael Hunter and his wife, Debra of Cuddebackville, NY; his brother, Richard Hunter of Campbell Hall, NY; his three grandchildren, Jesse, Justin and Mallory Hunter; his great-grandchildren, Damien, Jailyn, Preston and Wesley. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Hunter and his sister, Mary Emma Hunter.
Funeral Services will be held at the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, 25 Main St., Otisville, NY on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019