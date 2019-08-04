Home

Wilfred Paulsen


1941 - 2019
Wilfred Paulsen Obituary
Wilfred Paulsen
January 19, 1941 - July 29, 2019
Gloversville, NY
Wilfred "Fred Paulsen passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Nathan Littauer Nursing Home, in Gloversville, NY. Fred was born January 19, 1941 to Wilfred and Katherine (Quackenbush) Paulsen in Suffern, NY.
Fred will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He was an avid outdoors man, who loved hunting, fishing and riding back roads looking for wildlife.
Survivors include his two children, Lisa (Bill) of Loganton, PA and Jeff (Tina) of Campbell Hall, NY; three grandchildren: Lauren, Emma and Luke; a brother, Gary of Galva, KS; two nephews and two great nieces.
Per Fred's wishes there will be no services.
The Family would like to thank the staff of Nathan Littauer Nursing Home for their friendship, kindness and compassionate care during Fred's time there. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.gloversvillefuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
