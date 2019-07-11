Home

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Willi "Papa" Scholz


1961 - 2019
Willi "Papa" Scholz Obituary
Willi "Papa" Scholz
August 6, 1961 - July 10, 2019
Huguenot, NY
Willi "Papa" Scholz, age 57 of Huguenot, NY, passed away July 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on August 6, 1961 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of Willi and Luise Beuter Scholz.
Willi worked for Summitt Research in Huguenot. He was a faithful member of the New Apostolic Church in Montague, NJ.
He was an avid Jets fan and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for his family and friends. If you left his home hungry it was due to one's own choice. He had an infectious smile and possessed an uplifting personality to anyone he encountered.
Willi married Jody Decker Scholz who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Willi Scholz and his fiancé, Krystal Cable at home; his brother, Helmut Scholz and his wife, Sonia of the State of Florida; his sisters: Gabriele Stier and her husband, Bruce of Clifton, NJ, Margarete Scholz of Germany, Regina McPoyle and her husband, Clay, Ruth Corrado, Ursula Scholz, all of the State of Florida; his mother-in-law, Kathy Decker of Cuddebackville; his sisters-in-law: Kim Gallo and her husband, Joseph, Jill Decker and her companion, Dan, Holly Schure and her companion, Dave; several nieces and nephews. Willi was pre-deceased by his daughter, Katie Decker; his sisters, Renate and Elaine and his father-in-law, Oliver "Obie" Decker.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 15th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment of the cremains will take place at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Katie Decker Memorial Scholarship Fund, 9 Thompson St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 11 to July 19, 2019
