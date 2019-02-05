|
William A. Burzenski
November 11, 1954 - January 24, 2019
Liberty, NY
William A. Burzenski of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019. He was 64. The son of the late Alex and Rose Burzenski, he was born on November 11, 1954 in Liberty, NY.
William was a longtime employee of Murray's Poultry Plant in Fallsburg, NY where he worked as a laborer.
He is survived by his sister, Vicky Krauss and her husband, Keith; his nephew, Richard Krauss; niece, Kristina Snedeker and her husband, Steven; as well as three great-nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Liberty Presbyterian Church.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Liberty Presbyterian Church, 81 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019