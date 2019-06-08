|
William "Bill" A Datoush
January 19, 1945 - June 2, 2019
Phoenicia, NY
William "Bill" Datoush entered into rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home in Phoenicia, NY. He was 74 years old. Bill lived his early years in Newburgh, NY and then moved to Streator, IL. Upon returning to New York he took up residence in Phoenicia, NY. He attended St. Patrick's School in Newburgh and Marlboro High School. He attended Orange County Community College and worked for Stauffer Chemical. He also was employed by Libby's in Morton, IL where he was a Production Manger. In later years he operated his own Window Cleaning Business. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Halco Datoush and his father, Alfred G. Datoush. He is survived by a brother, Allen D. Datoush of Canton, PA and a sister, Georgia Datoush Mason of Newburgh, NY; also several nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. Bill also leaves behind his three furry friends, his cats: Zoo-Zoo, Muffins and Biscuit, whom he loved and enjoyed very much. Bill was a avid collector; loving antiques and unique items. He also loved photography, an interest he inherited from his father. He enjoyed travel, reading, baking, and was a excellent cook. Memorial services are private by the wishes of the family. Memorial gifts may be made to the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 97, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, NY 12464. [email protected] May He Rest in Peace!
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 8 to June 9, 2019