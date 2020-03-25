|
William A. Houck
December 17, 1940 - June 20, 2017
Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
William "Bill" Houck passed away June 20, 2017, at NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burns and Thelma Houck of Port Jervis, NY; brother, Robert "Bob" Houck of Port Jervis, NY; niece, Tara Houck of Westbrookville, NY; stepson, Larry Ward of Glen Spey, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Hunt) Houck of Delhi, NY; son, William "Bill" Houck Jr. of Port Jervis, NY; daughter, Jackie Houck of Port Jervis, NY; stepson, Jerry Ward of Eldred, NY; stepdaughter, Irma (Lemke) Humby of Frisco, TX; brother, Jack Houck of Cuddebackville, NY; daughter, Beatrice Houck of Port Jervis, NY.
Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to May 1968, and he received an Honorable Discharge.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020