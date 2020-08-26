William A. Miller, III
March 26, 1965 - August 24, 2020
Tuxedo, NY
William A. Miller, III passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence in Tuxedo, NY. He was 55 years old. Son of Andrea Conklin Miller and the late William Miller, Jr., he was born on March 26, 1965 in Suffern, NY.
William was a Foreman for Asplundh Tree Expert Company in Willow Grove, PA, formerly employed by Suffern Furniture. William was an active member throughout his community, he was a member of The United Methodist Church in Sloatsburg, NY, a former member of the Tuxedo Fire Department - Company 1, and a member of UWUA, Local 1-2 in New York, NY. He was also a devoted New York Rangers Fan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathleen E. Colvill Miller; his beloved mother, Andrea J. Miller; sister, Debbie McGrady and her husband, Steven; mother-in-law, Kathleen Freire; brother-in-law, Chris Colvill; and by his nephews: Steven McGrady, Jr., Kurt Colvill, and Chris McGrady and his fiance, Heather Pfizenmaier and her children: Ryan, Madison and Alaina, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and his loving cat, Alex Ovechkin.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 29 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at The Brick Church Cemetery in Spring Valley, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice of Rockland, 11 Stokum Lane, New City NY 10956 or Sloatsburg United Methodist Church, 93 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974.
The family would like to thank the Town of Tuxedo Police Department and United Hospice of Rockland.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com