William A. Teague
1943 - 2020
July 30, 1943 - August 18, 2020
Warwick, NY
William A. Teague of Warwick, NY passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 at home. He was 77 years old.
Born in Far Rockaway, NY, on July 30, 1943, he was the son of Robert and Clementine Teague.
William was self-employed as the owner of WAT Inc., a flooring company in Oceanside, NY.
William is survived by his wife, Myra; son, Anthony Teague; daughter, Nikki Teague and her wife, Jacqueline Colon; six grandchildren: Rebecca, Samantha, Stephanie, Steven, Kelly and Chase; two great grandchildren, Lola and Marley; brother, Neil; and sisters, Jebbie and Val; cat, Jazzy and fish, Bruno.
Memorial Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
AUG
23
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
