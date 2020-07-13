William Alfred De Graw
January 21, 1937 - July 11, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
William Alfred De Graw of the Town of Newburgh entered into rest unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 83.
The son of the late Alfred and Nellie (Marks) De Graw, William was born January 21, 1937 in Cornwall, New York.
William graduated from Dartmouth College in 1958 with a BA and received a master's degree from The New School for Social Research. He was a retired Personnel Officer for the Middletown Psychiatric Center and proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959-1962 serving in the Counter Intelligence Corps.
William is survived by his children: William A. De Graw Jr. and his partner, Naomi of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Andrew K. De Graw and his partner, Christina Dorrmann of the Town of Newburgh, Matthew I. De Graw and his wife, Susan of Cornwall, grandchildren: Tara M. Doerr, Erin M. De Graw, Evan A. De Graw; sister, Deborah A. De Graw of Cornwall-on-Hudson, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his wife, Judith Marie (Gates) De Graw on December 13, 1992.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Rd (Route 32), Town of Newburgh.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Funeral service will be private. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Goshen, NY with military honors.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in William's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – www.visit giving.mskcc.org
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service - visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com