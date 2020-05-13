William "Bill" Applegate
October 8, 1970 - May 8, 2020
Montague, NJ
William "Bill" Applegate, of Montague, New Jersey passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 49, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Bill was born October 8, 1970 in Newton, NJ to William and Janet Jennings Applegate.
Bill worked the dock for Yellow Freight, Inc. in Pine Brook, NJ. He loved his Harley and to ride whenever he could; he also loved to hunt and fish.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kerry McCallion Applegate, son, Philip Applegate, and mother, Janet Applegate at home; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Marge McCallion of Middletown, NY; and his very special pet chocolate labs, "Kody" and "Kassie".
Bill was predeceased by his father, William Applegate and his brother, David Applegate.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Bill's family and friends; services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For more information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
October 8, 1970 - May 8, 2020
Montague, NJ
William "Bill" Applegate, of Montague, New Jersey passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 49, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Bill was born October 8, 1970 in Newton, NJ to William and Janet Jennings Applegate.
Bill worked the dock for Yellow Freight, Inc. in Pine Brook, NJ. He loved his Harley and to ride whenever he could; he also loved to hunt and fish.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kerry McCallion Applegate, son, Philip Applegate, and mother, Janet Applegate at home; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Marge McCallion of Middletown, NY; and his very special pet chocolate labs, "Kody" and "Kassie".
Bill was predeceased by his father, William Applegate and his brother, David Applegate.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Bill's family and friends; services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For more information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 15, 2020.