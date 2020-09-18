William Arnold Kelly

July 27, 1957 - September 12, 2020

Temple Terrace, FL

William "Bill" Arnold Kelly, age 63 of Temple Terrace FL, passed away on September 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Mr. Kelly was born on July 27, 1957 in Ellenville NY to the late William H. and Bonnie L. Kelly.

Mr Kelly graduated with Honors from Tri-Valley Central School in 1975, Grahamsville NY, and was a key member of the High School Cross Country Team. Bill went on to achieve a BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Clarkson College of Technology, Potsdam NY, Graduating with Distinction in 1979.

After college graduation, Bill joined the U.S. Navy, and following Officer Candidate School served aboard the USS Guitarro as a Line Officer. After separating from the Navy as a Lieutenant, Bill pursued multiple career paths to include Senior Engineer at Singer Link Simulation Systems Division, Senior Pricing Analyst at Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation and as Financial Analyst for several companies.

He is survived by his brothers, Steven F. Kelly of Kill Devil Hills NC, Craig A. Kelly of Ellicott City MD, his sister, Lori Wadeson of Macon GA; sisters-in-law, Chandra V. Kelly of Kill Devil Hills NC, and Lisa Kelly of Ellicott City MD; nephews, Cole Kelly and Jay Wadeson and nieces, Lauren Kelly and Amy Wadeson.

Funeral arrangements will be made by Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Funeral Home and Crematory of Temple Terrace FL. Bill will be laid to rest in the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota FL on September 22, 2020.



