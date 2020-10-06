1/
WiLliam B. Muller
1926 - 2020
WIlliam B. Muller
January 15, 1926 - October 4, 2020
Warwick, NY
William B. Muller of Warwick, NY went home to God on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was 94 years old. The son of the late Barthold and Martha Rissmeyer Muller, he was born January 15, 1926 in Brooklyn.
Bill served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific as a troop transport boat engineer and saw battles in Guam, Saipan, the Philippines and eventually Japan. At the end of World War II, he returned to Brooklyn to work with his father in the family's confectionary business. He married Helen Holm on September 23, 1950 and they were married 57 years.
Bill spent 20+ years in the New York City Fire Department rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He was an active member of the Warwick Masonic Lodge and the Orange County VFW. Bill's favorite passion after his family was golf. An avid golfer, Bill was a member of the Warwick Valley Country Club and the Grasshoppers for many years.
William was the loving husband of Helen who predeceased him in April 2007; amazing father of Carole J. Muller Bean and William E. Muller. Bill was a wonderful father-in-law to Kevin M. Bean and Michele C. Resta Muller and marvelous grandfather to Kyle W. and Connor D. Bean and William A. and Sarah M. Muller and recently became great-grandfather to Declan G. Bean.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be on Friday, October 10th at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, with interment following in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Please make memorial donations to High Peaks Hospice, online at https://highpeakshospice.org/donate or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
