William B. "Bill" Terwilliger
October 28, 2019
Crescent City, FL - Formerly of Ellenville, NY
William B. "Bill" Terwilliger, 74 passed away after a lengthy illness, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka.
Bill lived most of his life in Ellenville, New York but was born in Newark, New Jersey. He came to live in the Crescent City area in 2006 coming from Ellenville. He worked 21 years as a fork lift operator manufacturing aluminum at VAW in Ellenville, NY. He also worked as a crane operator with Channel Master for 21 years also in Ellenville, NY. He enjoyed Bluegrass music, tinkering around his house, traveling and having conversation with others. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon of Crescent City; a son, William V. "Billy" Terwilliger and his fiancé, Kim Hurley of Robbins, NC; daughters, Denise (Walter) Jennings of Lake Como, FL and Renee (Bobby) Cummings of Pomona Park; a brother, Thomas (Debbie) Terwilliger of Ellenville, NY; a nephew, Shawn Terwilliger and his children, Alyssa and Brittany Terwilliger of Ellenville, NY; grandsons, Daniel and Andrew Parken; and Bill's dog, Cupid.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Helen G. Terwilliger.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crescent City, FL at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 with Father Jim May officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida. biggsfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019