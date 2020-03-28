|
|
William "Bill" Baird
August 11, 1918 - March 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
William P. Baird, Jr., lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 25, 2020. He was 101 years old.
Born on August 11, 1918, he was the son of Anna (Jayne) and William P. Baird.
Bill was a dairy farmer; hardworking and dedicated. He was active in his community as a deacon of the Warwick Reformed Church and as a supporter of the Warwick Historical Society. He was also a member of the Dairymens' League Cooperative Association and an honorary member of the NY Susquehanna & Western Technical & Historical Society.
A family statement reads, "Dad's passion and pride was participating in and having numerous commercials filmed on the farm, as well as hosting the Annual Kids' Fishing Contest sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club."
Bill is survived by his four children: Bob and his wife, Eleanor, Allen and his companion, Dixie, Mary Cardelli and Charlie and his wife, Laura; five grandchildren: Robert, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Adam and Kyle; and three great-grandchildren: Robert, Kathleen and Sean.
Bill was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Jamieson) Baird (1993).
Due to the coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Warwick Community Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or the Warwick Reformed Church, 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020