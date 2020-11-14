William Chalen Ford
March 7, 1949 - November 12, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
William Chalen Ford, a lifelong area resident, entered into eternal rest after a long illness at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 71.
Born in Middletown NY, Bill was the beloved firstborn son of the late Henry John Ford and Patricia Alida (Kithcart) Ford.
Bill grew up on his family's dairy farm in Westtown, NY. He worked most of his life as an auto mechanic. He was known by his family and friends as the man who could fix anything. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Bill enjoyed hunting, searching for arrowheads in local fields, and visiting his parent's home in Florida. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family was very important to him.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Henry and Patricia; his youngest brother, Daniel Ford; granddaughter, Marilee Ford; and great-grandson William Ford IV.
Surviving are his four sons: William Ford II of Port Jervis, NY, James Ford and companion, Gigi Fuller of Port Jervis, NY, Jason Ford and his wife, Theresa of Matamoras, PA, and Chad Ford and his companion, Janine Cheshire of Matamoras, PA; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his siblings: Rose Decker (George), Joanne Daly-Tejera (Dan), Joan McKinney, Janet Marsh (Dan), Henry J. Ford II, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The mother of his children, Maryann (Decker) Lane; his 2nd wife, Audrey Buro; and stepchildren, Kelly Miceli, and Theresa Carlevaro Teague also survive him. His family and friends will cherish his memory and miss him greatly.
Special thanks go to granddaughter Megan Ford for her tireless care and concern for her grandfather.
A burial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21 in the Ford Family Plot, Deckertown-Union Cemetery, Wantage, NJ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required when in attendance at the cemetery.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Pine Island, NY; to send a condolence, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com