William Charles Williams "Bill"

June 15, 1936 - November 3, 2020

Cragsmoor, NY

William "Bill" Charles Williams of Cragsmoor passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 from an unexpected heart attack. Bill was born June 15, 1936 in Newburgh NY to the late William and Georgia Williams.

He passed away shortly before his loving wife of 37 years, Dolores "Dolly" Elaine Williams. He is survived by his two daughters, son, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.

Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving father and friend to all! Bill was an engineer with IBM for over 30 years who loved watching NASCAR races, tinkering with computers, enjoyed flying, skiing and could often be found sitting outside on the porch enjoying the beautiful views and nature with his rescue cat, Stealth!

A Memorial will be held later in 2021. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: Cragsmoor Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. P.O. Box 155, Cragsmoor, New York, 12420



