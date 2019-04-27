|
William D. Myers
November 8, 1941 - April 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
William D. Myers, a Retired Truck Driver for the Town of Wallkill Highway Dept. and longtime resident of the area, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was 77. The son of the late Harry R. Myers and Nora Flegal Myers, he was born on November 8, 1941 in Morrisdale, PA.
In addition to working for the Town of Wallkill, he owned and operated his own farm for 15 years which he enjoyed having all of his grandchildren at.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara at home; daughter, Diana Sherman and her husband, Roger of Middletown; grandchildren, Ashleigh Rowe and her husband, Joseph of Middletown, Will Shaffer of Middletown, Christopher "CJ" Speed and his wife, Veronica of Pine Bush, Justin Speed and his wife, Fallon of Pine Bush, Kelsie Krieger of Pine Bush, Hailey Sherman of Middletown; great grandchildren, Gianna, Jordan, Tyler, Collin and Bryce; siblings, Martha of Nebraska, Dave and Doris of Pennsylvania and George; in laws, Earl and his wife, Diana of Florida, Richard and his wife, Diana of Middletown. William is further survived by several nieces and nephews and is predeceased by his siblings, Olive "Jean", Sylvia, Francis, "Perry", Lee Ray, Lelia, Helen and Marcine.
William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a hardworking dedicated family man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Cremation will be private.
The family would like to thank the nurses from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their professionalism and care that was given to William in his final days.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in William's name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019