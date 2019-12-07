Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen RC Church
75 Sanfordville Road
Warwick, NY
William D. Walker


1957 - 2019
William D. Walker Obituary
William D. Walker
August 13, 1957 - December 6, 2019
Warwick, NY
William D. Walker of Warwick, NY passed away with his loving wife by his side on December 6, 2019. He was 62 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 13, 1957, William was the son of William J. and Ann K. (Burger) Walker.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps 1975-1979.
Bill was an FDNY Firefighter with Engine 201 and Squad 1. A great athlete and an avid sports fan, Bill coached Warwick Town soccer and softball. He was most proud of being a longtime coach for St. Stephen's girls' basketball. He was a devoted fan of the UConn Women's basketball team, and instilled that same love of sports in his three daughters. A family statement reads, "William was a real 'family man' who loved his family, his country, the Fire Department and the Marines."
Bill is survived by his "Darling Wife" of 36 years, Mary; three daughters: Eileen Heiny and her husband, Major Patrick Heiny, Mary Kate Polifrone and her wife, Kimberly, and Ann Jones and her husband, Corbin; siblings: Daniel Walker, Ann Walker, Michael Walker, Maureen Seipp, and Dr. Colleen Rivers; and six grandchildren: Madeline, Clare, Patrick, Katherine, William and Ryan Ann.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday, December 9 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 • PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 or online at https://semperfifund.org
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
