William Daniel Saksen IV
September 13, 1983 - June 23, 2019
Naples, FL - Formerly of Florida, NY
William Daniel Saksen IV, 35, of Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. He was born in Florida, NY on September 13th, 1983 to William and Deborah Saksen III.
Billy graduated from SS Seward Institute and went on to receive a Liberal Arts Degree from Palm Beach Community College and an AS Degree in Criminal Justice from Orange County Community College. He had a passion for the NY Mets, golf and his family.
He is survived by his sister, Nicole Fox of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his parents, William and Deborah of Northville, NY; his girlfriend, Amy Boldrey of Naples, FL; his grandmother, Anna Saksen of Punta Gorda, FL; aunts, uncles, cousins and endless friends.
His amazing spirit, joy and loving soul will be celebrated in a memorial Mass at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 14 Glenmere Ave, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Nyack American Legion, PO Box 302, Nyack, NY 10960 Attn: Chaplain Gerald Fenton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019