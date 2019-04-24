|
|
William E. Belknap, Sr.
December 25, 1929 - April 23, 2019
Monroe, NY
William E. Belknap, Sr. passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home in Monroe, NY. He was 89 years old. Son of the Walter E. and Gertrude Brush Belknap, he was born December 25, 1929 in Monroe, New York.
William was a Retired Inspector for Orange County Sewer District #1 in Harriman, NY. He was a 65 year member of Monroe-Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company in Monroe. He was a member and Past-Chief of Monroe Fire Department, as well as a member of Monroe Fire Department Fire Police Squad.
Survivors include his sons: William E. Belknap, Jr. of Montgomery, NY, Warren Belknap and his wife, Allen of Coxsackie, NY, Stephen Belknap and his wife, Valerie of Chester, NY; his daughters: Louise Oritz and her husband, Roberto of Monroe, NY, Jane Belknap of Lake Huntington, NY; his brother, Walter French and his wife, Vivian of Greenwich, NY; three grandchildren: Ray Oritz, John Contreas, Sara Belknap, and her mother Christine Belknap; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Ann Marie Asprea Belknap and his grandson, Joseph Belknap.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Firematic Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday April 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Monroe Cemetery, Route 17M, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Lakeside Fire and Rescue, PO Box 779, Monroe NY 10949.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019