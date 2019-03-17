Home

William E. Brennan Obituary
William E. Brennan
June 15, 1963 - March 14, 2019
Goshen, NY
William E Brennan Jr., 55 of Goshen, and a longtime resident of Orange County, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born June 15, 1963 in Perth Amboy, NJ to the late William and Mary J. Brennan.
Will graduated from Pace University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. During his career he worked at The Times Herald-Record followed by a successful 20 years in insurance sales at AFLAC where he was loved by his clients.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Deana; two children, William III and Erin; two brothers, Joseph Brennan from Middletown and Matthew Brennan and his wife, Kristen; one sister, Teresa Brennan Turi of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
Will's presence would light up the room. He was always the life of the party and loved to make people laugh. A craftsman, he did everything to perfection, making his home and surroundings beautiful. He cherished his friends, old and new, leaving us all with endless stories.
Will was known for his generosity and helpfulness; he did everything he could for his family and friends. His wife was his angel, and his children were his pride and joy, from birth to present.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20th at Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21st at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY. Entombment will follow at Queen of Peace Mausoleum, 149 Cottage St., Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Will's name can be made to the Orange County Mental Health Association (mhaorangeny.com) or Smile Train (my.smiletrain.org) – his favorite charity.
Arrangements under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
