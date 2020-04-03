|
William E. Clark
May 4, 1952 - April 1, 2020
Warwick, NY
William E. Clark of Warwick, NY, a retired custodian with Warwick Valley Central School District, Warwick, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was 67.
The son of the late George Clark and Jacqueline Frey Clark, he was born on May 4, 1952 in Huntington, NY.
Billy had a love of the beach, traveling, woodworking, antiques and his dogs. He was a Past President and Honorary Member of the Amity Fire Company.
He is survived by his wife, Robyn Scheuermann Clark; daughter, Jacqueline Clark; grandson, Jacob Stanaback; brother, George Clark and wife, Phyllis of St. Petersburg, FL; brother-in-law, R. Lee Scheuermann and wife, Judith of San Francisco, CA; niece, Kristen Brennan and husband, Paul and their children, Emily and Jack of Suffern, NY; among three other nieces, multiple great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Scheuermann and father-in-law, Leon Scheuermann.
In light of the current health crisis and for the well-being of Billy's family and friends, services are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969.
The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to Dr. Petr Bezdicek, Dr. Lidia Koulova and the entire team at Goshen Medical Associates for all their expertise, love and compassion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020