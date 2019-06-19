Home

POWERED BY

Services
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Grimm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Grimm Obituary
William E. Grimm
November 15, 1941 - June 15, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
William E. Grimm, a retired Janitor with the Pine Bush Central School District and longtime resident of the area passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital in NJ. He was 77. The son of the late Eugene Grimm and Emma Schwartz Grimm he was born on November 15, 1941 in New York City.
Willie was a member of the Church of the Infant Saviour, the Pine Bush Volunteer Fire Department, and the Walker Valley Sportsmen's Association Club.
Survivors include his brothers: Kurt Grimm Sr. and his wife, Lois of Pine Bush and Carl Grimm of Rochester; nephews: Erik Grimm, Steven Grimm, Kurt Grimm III and John Repke; nieces: Heidi Powell, Cheryl Grimm, Karen Corrado, Joan Repke-Pozza, Sharon Repke and Maria Repke. Willie is further survived by many great nieces, great nephews and friends.
He is predeceased by his sister, Maria Repke and his brother-in-law, John Repke.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 22 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will be offered at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home; to leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now