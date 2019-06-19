|
William E. Grimm
November 15, 1941 - June 15, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
William E. Grimm, a retired Janitor with the Pine Bush Central School District and longtime resident of the area passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital in NJ. He was 77. The son of the late Eugene Grimm and Emma Schwartz Grimm he was born on November 15, 1941 in New York City.
Willie was a member of the Church of the Infant Saviour, the Pine Bush Volunteer Fire Department, and the Walker Valley Sportsmen's Association Club.
Survivors include his brothers: Kurt Grimm Sr. and his wife, Lois of Pine Bush and Carl Grimm of Rochester; nephews: Erik Grimm, Steven Grimm, Kurt Grimm III and John Repke; nieces: Heidi Powell, Cheryl Grimm, Karen Corrado, Joan Repke-Pozza, Sharon Repke and Maria Repke. Willie is further survived by many great nieces, great nephews and friends.
He is predeceased by his sister, Maria Repke and his brother-in-law, John Repke.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 22 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will be offered at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home; to leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019