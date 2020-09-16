1/1
William E. "Bill" Lark Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Lark, Sr.
April 22, 1928 - September 13, 2020
Cornwall, NY
William E. (Bill) Lark, Sr., a longtime resident of Cornwall, NY, entered into rest on September 13, 2020. He was 92. The son of the late Harry F. Lark and Helen R. Rose Lark, he was born on April 22, 1928 in Fort Montgomery, NY.
Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He retired from the USMA Dept. of Public Works Housing Division after 36 years of service. He was secretary/treasurer of Section 9 High School Volleyball Assoc. for 20 years and was one of the top rated volleyball officials before retiring at 83 years old. His name is on the sportsmanship award banner given each volleyball season.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Bill was a lifetime member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching games. He also loved spending the winter months in Dunedin, FL with his wife Georgina.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who cherished his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Bill's caregivers from WellCare and the VA Hospital (Veronica), with a special thanks to Dr. Richard Diamond. We will always be grateful for the excellent care they provided to him.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 67 years, Georgina; his three sons: William Jr. (Christine) of Daniel Island, SC; Richard (Patrice) of New Windsor and Jeffrey of Poughkeepsie; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved