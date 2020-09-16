William E. "Bill" Lark, Sr.
April 22, 1928 - September 13, 2020
Cornwall, NY
William E. (Bill) Lark, Sr., a longtime resident of Cornwall, NY, entered into rest on September 13, 2020. He was 92. The son of the late Harry F. Lark and Helen R. Rose Lark, he was born on April 22, 1928 in Fort Montgomery, NY.
Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He retired from the USMA Dept. of Public Works Housing Division after 36 years of service. He was secretary/treasurer of Section 9 High School Volleyball Assoc. for 20 years and was one of the top rated volleyball officials before retiring at 83 years old. His name is on the sportsmanship award banner given each volleyball season.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Bill was a lifetime member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching games. He also loved spending the winter months in Dunedin, FL with his wife Georgina.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who cherished his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Bill's caregivers from WellCare and the VA Hospital (Veronica), with a special thanks to Dr. Richard Diamond. We will always be grateful for the excellent care they provided to him.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 67 years, Georgina; his three sons: William Jr. (Christine) of Daniel Island, SC; Richard (Patrice) of New Windsor and Jeffrey of Poughkeepsie; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com