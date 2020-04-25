Home

Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
William E. "Bill" O'Brien


1928 - 2020
William E. "Bill" O'Brien Obituary
William E. "Bill" O'Brien
May 16, 1928 - April 20, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
William E. "Bill" O'Brien of Greenwood Lake, NY, a retired truck driver and longtime resident of the area, was called to rest on April 20, 2020 in Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. He was 91.
The son of the late Thomas and Anna Hill O'Brien, he was born on May 16, 1928 in Passaic, NJ.
William was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, as well as a member of the Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY.
The O'Brien family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, aides, recreation department and the entire staff of Schervier Pavilion for the amazing love care shown to Bill.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Carol O'Brien at home in Greenwood Lake, NY. Carol and Bill were married for 56 years. They were best friends and always together. Bill is also survived by his son, Bill O'Brien of Greenwood Lake, his daughter, Deborah Albee of Highland, NY; his grandchildren: Dillon Gregory and Cassidee Albee, whose smiles lit up his life. He is further survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Richard Brant of Pompton Plains, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his infant daughter, Sheila Ann O'Brien and his brother, Thomas O'Brien.
Due to the current conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
