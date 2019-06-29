Home

January 29, 1941 - June 19, 2019
Beacon, NY & St. Petersburg, FL
William Edward Lee, 78, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Newburgh on January 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Augustus and Margaret (McGraw) Lee.
William was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. He was a retired Police Sergeant for the City of Newburgh Police Department and served as Fire Police Captain for the Dutchess Junction Fire Department.
William is survived by his loving wife Sharon (LePore); his children William A. Lee and his wife Renee, Timothy P. Lee, and their mother Elaine Lee, John (Jack) Catalano, Jay P. Catalano and his wife Tracey, Jennifer P. Howard and her husband Rob; his grandchildren William Edward Lee II, Michael W. Goldfarb, Brittany W. Goldfarb, Cory Catalano, Nicholas Catalano, Zachary L. Hackbart, Kailyn E. Hackbart, Rebecca T. DeLeo, Madison J. DeLeo, and Jack Howard. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son Joseph S. Lee, his brother David A. Lee, and his sister Mary Ruth Lee.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019
