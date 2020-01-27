|
|
William Edward Stelz, Sr.
April 27, 1944 - January 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
William "Bill" Edward Stelz, Sr. of Warwick, a proud father, devoted grandfather, faithful Catholic, and patriotic U.S. Marine veteran, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 75-years-old.
Bill was the son of the late Edward and Laura Griffin Stelz and was born on April 27, 1944 in Queens, N.Y.
Bill was a salesman for NCR in Dayton, OH. He lived in several parts of the country as part of his work but settled back into the southern Orange County area after his retirement to be near his children and grandchildren. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe. His interests included going to Mass every Sunday with his daughter and granddaughter, watching the Giants with his boys, traveling and afternoon pinochle games with friends. But his All-Time favorite activity was good-natured family shenanigans, hooting, hollering, and battles of wits.
Bill's greatest happiness was his family and he took great pride in watching their successes. Survivors include his daughter Janet Stelz of Harriman and three sons: William Stelz Jr. and Partner Cheryl Piche of Montgomery, Walter Stelz and wife Sara of Stoughton, MA, and Edward Stelz and fiancé Laura Bracey of New York City; and his grandchildren: Michael Stelz, Ava Stelz and a soon-to-arrive granddaughter; in addition to his "grand dog" Henry. Bill is also survived by sister, Betty Gorney; niece, Kristin Gorney; and nephew Bill Humphreys Jr. of Chicago; and sister, Laura Murray, husband Joe Murray, nieces, Jessica Murray Buck and Megan Murray; nephews Ryan Murray and John Murray of Hazlett, NJ; and daughter-in-law Kristina Stelz of Monroe, NY.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave. in Monroe. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31st at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd. in Monroe. Funeral will follow at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Monroe to repair and replace the pews/kneelers needed for the Parish.
Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, Inc., (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020