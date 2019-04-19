Home

William F. May Obituary
William F. May
March 9, 1921 - April 16, 2019
Gardiner, NY
William F. May of Gardiner, NY, passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019, in Gloversville. He was 98. The son of the late Joseph and Margaret May, he was born March 09, 1921 in Brooklyn.
He served in the Army during World War II, having attained the rank of Corporal and worked as a Manager for Worker's Compensation Board in New York City.
William came from a large family and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 22 at Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bonaventura Ave., Wallkill, NY 12589. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m.. at St Charles Borromeo, Rt. 44-55, Gardiner, NY. Burial will be in St Charles Cemetery in Gardiner, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
