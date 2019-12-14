|
William F. Schmalkuche, Jr.
October 1, 1927 - December 11, 2019
Wallingford, CT
William F. Schmalkuche, Jr., 92, of Wallingford, CT passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born October 1, 1927 in New Paltz, NY he was the son of the late William F. and Minnie (Hoberg) Schmalkuche, Sr. On July 2, 1955, Bill married Marie Perkins in Port Chester, NY and they have been married for more than 64 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, charter member of the New Paltz Lions Club, past commander of the New Paltz V.F.W. Post 8645, a member of Adonai Lodge No. 718 F. & A. M. Highland, NY, and a life member of the New Paltz Fire Department.
He proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. After leaving the Navy he started his own construction business called Wm. Schmalkuche Jr. Builder, New Paltz, NY working diligently until his retirement in 1989. In his retirement Bill started his cross ministry of spreading God's love to one person at a time. He hand-carved and personally gave out more than 8,000 crosses.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Violet Johansen and Edward Schmalkuche.
Survivors include his wife, Marie (Perkins) Schmalkuche of Wallingford, CT; his children: Susan Weser of Florida, Fred Schmalkuche and his wife, Alice of Highland, NY, Bill Schmalkuche and his wife, Kathy of Monroe, CT; his grandchildren: Bill, Katie and Amy Schmalkuche, Amy and Brendan Bishopp, Bill and Kristin Herrmann; and his four great-grandchildren: Maggie, Collin, Gavin, and Ella.
Friends are welcome to a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at Lloyd United Methodist Church, 476 New Paltz Road, Highland, NY.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lloyd United Methodist Church, c/o Gail Erdie, 43 Dubois Rd., New Paltz, NY 12561.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Bill's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019