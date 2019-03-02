Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
William F. Simons Obituary
William F. Simons
March 1, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
William F. Simons, age 90 of Port Jervis, NY, entered into eternal rest March 1, 2019 in Port Jervis, surrounded by his family.
Bill retired as a conductor from Conrail Railroad in Hoboken , NJ after many years of service. He was a member of St. Mary's RC Church in Port Jervis and a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainman.
He married Catherine Livingston on April 17, 1949 celebrating 69 years of marriage; she survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters: Sally Simons of Midlothian, VA, and Kelly Yeager and her husband, John of Bedford, PA; three brothers: David "Butch" Simons of North Carolina, Jerry Simons and his wife, Barbara of New Jersey, John Simons and his wife, Louise of Nevada; three grandchildren: Jonathan Yeager and his wife, Beth, Jennifer Yeager, Hannah Yeager, U.S. Airman, U.S. Air Force; several nieces and nephews. William is pre-deceased by his two sisters, Joyce Henderson and Isabelle Harmon.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday, March 5 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's RC Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
