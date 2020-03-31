|
|
William Francis Burns
October 18, 1926 - March 28, 2020
Ferndale, NY
William Francis Burns, age 93, of Ferndale, NY, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born on October 18, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Francis William Burns and Lillian Patricia Pilkington and lived a full, meaningful life enriched by his family, profession, farming, and community service.
Bill served in the Army Air Force, specializing in radio and detection of enemy ships. At the end of World War II, Bill received a degree in Business Administration and Management. Afterward, he found employment as a purchasing agent with Cities Service Company and was also a member of the Petroleum Buyers Association. In 1953, Bill married the love of his life, Patricia Theresa Donnelly. They settled in Bergenfield and later Wyckoff, New Jersey and raised a family of two sons and a daughter. The couple was immersed in work, family, and community activities. Upon Bill's retirement in 1991, they moved to Sullivan County.
Bill was deeply committed to the communities in which he lived. He was the President of the Bergenfield P.A.L., and directed the Wyckoff Baseball umpires. He served on the Bethel Youth Board for twenty years and was also a member of the Bethel Lions Club, Bethel Literacy Center, Sullivan County Beekeepers Association and the Ruddick Trowbridge VFW Post No. 73. He and his wife were members of Bethel First in conjunction with the Sullivan County Renaissance Program. He volunteered at Fort Delaware Museum, the Mongaup Valley Fire Department, and was President of the Dr. Frederick Cook Society. Bill served as the President of the Sullivan County Historical Society, and managed archival material and the day-to-day tasks involved in curating and operating the County Museum In his spare time, Bill could often be seen socializing and selling home-grown goods at many local farmer's markets.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia, his son Matthew Burns and wife Jane Axamethy, his daughter Abigail Burns-Paterson and husband William, his son Douglas Burns, and grandchildren Jacob Burns and wife Danielle, Breanne Burns, Cooper Burns, Colton Burns, Olivia Paterson, and Madeline Paterson, and great-granddaughter, Brooke Burns.
Services will be private, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time; an announcement with information will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sullivan County Historical Society, P.O. Box 247, Hurleyville, NY 12747 and the Farmer Veteran Coalition, 4614 2nd Street, Suite 4, Davis, CA 95618 or www.farmvetco.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home in Kauneonga Lake, NY. For additional information, call 845-583-5445. Online tributes may be offered at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020