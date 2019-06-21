|
William Frederick Murns "Bill"
March 29, 1938 - June 18, 2019
Mongaup Valley, NY
William Frederick "Bill" Murns, 81, lifetime resident of Mongaup Valley, NY, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY.
Bill was born in Albany, NY to Arthur W. and Mignonne B. Murns (Sanford) on March 29, 1938. Prior to his retirement he worked as a Long Distance Truck Driver for AMI for 20+ years, transporting U.S. Mail and other cargo. Bill found his greatest joy in woodworking, fishing, long scenic rides, farming, NASCAR, and time with his grandbabies.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Janet Murns (Price); seven children: Terri Layton, Dennis Miller, Edgar (Linda), Donna (David Sanford), Joann, Jennifer (Benaiah Stone), and Rosalie (Alonzo Geminiano); five siblings: Eugene (Misty), Jeanette (William Ross), Joel (Linda), Raymond (Judy), and Darlene (Marvin Cagle); 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; and a wealth of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both parents; three brothers: Edgar, Howard, and Richard; three sons: Danny Miller, Roland Miller, and Richard Miller; three daughters-in-law: Kathy Morelli (Miller), Donna Barry (Miller), and Sandra Murns; and two sons-in-law, Dennis Payne and Robert Layton.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses in the Critical Care Unit at the Catskill Regional Medical Center for their loving support of both Bill and his family during this heartbreaking time.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY. Burial will follow at Vankeuren Cemetery, State Route 55, Swan Lake, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 22, 2019