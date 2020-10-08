William G. Buddenhagen
November 10, 1937 - October 7, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
William G. Buddenhagen, 82, of Jeffersonville, NY a retired paving foreman for Union Local #17 and lifetime area resident died on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Garnet Medical Center Callicoon Division. The son of the late William and Ida Lahm Buddenhagen he was born November 10, 1937 in Callicoon, NY.
Bill was a member of the Sullivan County Sportsmen's Association and the Pleasant Valley Rod & Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Palka Buddenhagen at home; two daughters: Donna Abplanalp and her husband, Troy of Youngsville, NY and Lynn Tegnander and her husband, Brian of Goshen, NY; five grandchildren: Morgan Edwards and her fiancee', Jordan Davis, Chelsea Abplanalp and her fiancee', Bryan Flynn, Kenneth Abplanalp and his fiancee', Samantha Arnold, Sean Tegnander and Allie Tegnander; and two great grandchildren: Rori and Emma; his sister, Natalie Kinney and her husband, Earl of Hortonville, NY; his sister in-law, Susan Reichmann of Callicoon, NY; and his brother in-law, Robert Palka and his wife, Joann of Rahway, NJ and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Carol Herbert and her husband, Raymond and his brother, Bruce Reichmann.
Friends may call on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville,NY. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect facial coverings will be required. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Father Ignatius Vu will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Jeffersonville First Aid Squad, Upper Delaware Ambulance Corps or to the American Heart Association
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com