Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Will" Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Will" Murray Obituary
William "Will" G. Murray
November 29, 2019
Monroe, NY
William "Will" G. Murray of Monroe, NY passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Suffern, NY, Will was the son of Daniel and Catherine Campbell Murray.
Will worked as a cook at Burger King in Monroe. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #488, Monroe, NY.
He is survived by his parents Daniel and Catherine Murray, at home, and by his brother Daniel Murray, and his sister Shannon Murray, also at home. Will is also survived by his paternal grandmother Merrillon Pinna, of Monroe, and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -