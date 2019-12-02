|
|
William "Will" G. Murray
November 29, 2019
Monroe, NY
William "Will" G. Murray of Monroe, NY passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Suffern, NY, Will was the son of Daniel and Catherine Campbell Murray.
Will worked as a cook at Burger King in Monroe. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #488, Monroe, NY.
He is survived by his parents Daniel and Catherine Murray, at home, and by his brother Daniel Murray, and his sister Shannon Murray, also at home. Will is also survived by his paternal grandmother Merrillon Pinna, of Monroe, and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019