William H. Gates
May 25, 1927 - February 27, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
William "Bill" Howard Gates, 91, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1927, the son of William James and Julia Tunney Gates.Bill was a lifelong resident of Campbell Hall, NY, graduated from Montgomery High School, and earned his Associate's Degree from SUNY Orange.
He retired from the New York State Department of Corrections with the rank of Captain after 21 years of service.
Bill proudly served his Country, joining the Army as soon as he was eligible in 1945. After returning home, he met his wife to be, Elizabeth Agnes Williams, and they were married on July 25, 1951, a marriage that would last 54 years until her passing on October 21, 2005. Bill was a member of a generation who continued their call to service for their community and country well after the war. Bill was a member of the Otterkill Engine Company for 60 years, serving as a Captain in 1968 and 1969, and as its Fire Chief in 1973. He was also a Hamptonburgh Town Councilman during the years of 1966-1973 and a lifelong member of the Church of the Assumption in Maybrook, NY.
After retiring, in addition to being an avid reader, Bill pursued a number of hobbies and interests. They included travelling with his wife and children as well as collecting and selling antiques and paintings. Several years ago, he received an invitation to take an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, to visit the World War II Memorial. This trip created an everlasting memory for him and his fellow WWII veterans traveling with him. Bill was a devoted father of: William J. Gates and wife, Christine of Groveland, FL, Patricia A. Sauer and husband, Thomas of Campbell Hall, NY, Joseph M. Gates and wife, Swanna of Orlando, FL, and John A. Gates and wife, Lynne of Washingtonville, NY. He was the cherished grandfather to: Matthew, Julianne, Michael, Kenneth, Sarah, Carolyn, Margaret, Jessica, and Thomas, and great-grandfather to Michael, Jonathan, and Hayden Marie. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Judith M. DeGraw, late wife of William DeGraw.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. The Rosary will begin at 8:30 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 2 at the Church of the Assumption, 211 Homestead Ave., Maybrook, NY with Father Daniel O'Hare officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, Inc, 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505, Attn. Meredith Rosenbeck, or to The Church of the Assumption, 211 Homestead Ave., Maybrook, NY 12543.
Arrangements were made by the Donovan Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019