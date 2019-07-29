Home

Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Broadway
Monticello, NY
1938 - 2019
William H. Guinan Jr. Obituary
William H. Guinan, Jr.
July 3, 1938 - July 27, 2019
Middletown, NY
William H. Guinan, Jr. of Middletown, NY, formerly of Liberty and Livingston Manor, NY, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. He was 81.
The son of the late William H. Sr., and Helen Goodman Guinan, he was born July 3, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY.
Bill proudly served Our Country in the US Marine Corp. from 1955-1959; he had been a long time area resident and had been a self-employed contractor for 35 years in Sullivan County.
Survivors include wife, Linda R. Snyder Guinan, at home; two sons, Michael Guinan and his companion Oranit of San Diego, CA and William H. Guinan, III of Washington State; two daughters, Nicole Mastrpietro of Oregon State and Mary Elizabeth LeRouge and her husband James of Middletown, NY; seven grandchildren, Alexandria Causey and her spouse Travis, Phoenix Baltrus, Lucien and Mistral Khwaja, Bella Marie, Lily and Julien LeRouge.
He was predeceased by one sister, Veronica Young, one brother, Richard Guinan, and by one great grandson, Aiden Causey.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church Broadway, Monticello, NY. Father John Tran will officiate.
Burial with military honors will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor, NY.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Sullivan County Veteran's Coalition, PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701 or for Mass Offerings in his memory.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019
