William H. Maxwell
August 16, 1926 - June 4, 2020
Middletown, NY
William H. Maxwell, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 93 years of age.
The son of the late Frank and Rose Duffy Maxwell, he was born on August 16, 1926 in Middletown, NY.
Bill retired as a route driver for Herco Distributing Corp. in Middletown. After his retirement he worked many jobs, the most recent at Seekamp Lumber in Circleville on Saturdays. Bill was a member of the New York Guard, Company F, 56th Regiment from 1944 to 1945 and was honorably discharged to enter the U.S. Navy and proudly serve his country during World War II. He was a member and former trustee of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Middletown, a member and past president of Eagle Engine Company #2, a 56 year member of Middletown Elks Lodge #1097, member and former secretary of the Oak Ridge Rod & Gun Club, former Boy Scout Leader for Troop 56, former president of the Middletown Parent Teacher's Association and past president of the Veteran Firemen's Association.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all of his many friends and family for their numerous visits, food, cups of coffee and conversation. He loved you all.
Survivors include his children: William H. Maxwell Jr. and his wife, Susan of Otisville, Bonnie Smith and her husband, Robert of the Town of Greenville, and Barbara Merklen and her husband, Edward of Southbury, CT; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Bette Maxwell of Ft. Pierce, FL; nieces and nephews and many friends. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Betty Maxwell and brother, Robert Maxwell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with Reverend Charles Ryu officiating. Interment will be in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, 40 Main St., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
August 16, 1926 - June 4, 2020
Middletown, NY
William H. Maxwell, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 93 years of age.
The son of the late Frank and Rose Duffy Maxwell, he was born on August 16, 1926 in Middletown, NY.
Bill retired as a route driver for Herco Distributing Corp. in Middletown. After his retirement he worked many jobs, the most recent at Seekamp Lumber in Circleville on Saturdays. Bill was a member of the New York Guard, Company F, 56th Regiment from 1944 to 1945 and was honorably discharged to enter the U.S. Navy and proudly serve his country during World War II. He was a member and former trustee of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Middletown, a member and past president of Eagle Engine Company #2, a 56 year member of Middletown Elks Lodge #1097, member and former secretary of the Oak Ridge Rod & Gun Club, former Boy Scout Leader for Troop 56, former president of the Middletown Parent Teacher's Association and past president of the Veteran Firemen's Association.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all of his many friends and family for their numerous visits, food, cups of coffee and conversation. He loved you all.
Survivors include his children: William H. Maxwell Jr. and his wife, Susan of Otisville, Bonnie Smith and her husband, Robert of the Town of Greenville, and Barbara Merklen and her husband, Edward of Southbury, CT; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Bette Maxwell of Ft. Pierce, FL; nieces and nephews and many friends. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Betty Maxwell and brother, Robert Maxwell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with Reverend Charles Ryu officiating. Interment will be in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, 40 Main St., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.