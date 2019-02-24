|
|
William H. Wilson Jr. "Red" "Billy"
November 13, 1963 - February 23, 2019
Pine Island, NY
William H. "Red" "Billy" Wilson Jr. of Pine Island, NY, a heavy equipment diesel mechanic at Tetz in Middletown, entered into rest on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center with his family by his side. He was 55. The son of the late William H. Wilson Sr. and Roberta Regelski, he was born on November 13, 1963 in Goshen, NY.
Billy's biggest hobby was his lawn care and snowplow business. He enjoyed boating in the summer and going to Seaside Heights and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cheryl Ann Wilson; son, Daniel J. Wilson; daughter, Victoria R. Foote (Nickolas); grandchildren, Christopher, Isabella and Elizabeth; sister, Michele Kessler (Pete); with extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Wilson.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28th at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019