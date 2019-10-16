|
William Horneman
05/29/1958 - 10/10/2019
Milton, NY
William (Bill) Charles Horneman (5/29/1958-10/10/2019) passed following a strongly fought battle with stage 4 lung cancer while surrounded by family and friends. Bill will be remembered for his ability to light up a room with stories of serving in the U.S. Navy along with 32 years as a NY state corrections officer. In addition to his stories, Bill's family and friends will remember his love and passion for his job and the work that he did. Bill, also known as Spike, forged a brotherhood behind the walls of the multiple correctional facilities he worked in, and created friendships lasting longer than a lifetime. During a family vacation, Bill once famously swam with six and a half sharks, and years later, being an avid fisherman, caught a six and a half foot shark, which led to an array of gag gifts in the years that followed. From a young age, Bill built a passion for hockey, and started playing as a teenager. He then passed his love of the sport on to his family, nurturing a true dedication to their favorite team, the New York Rangers. Bill and his beloved wife Donna met each other in passing, only to find out that they had crossed paths throughout their lives, meant to meet one another. Together Bill and Donna built an amazing life for their two children, William (Billy) Charles Horneman IV (married to Jessica Martinson) and DeeAnna Horneman (engaged to Matthew Schepis). William is survived by many other beloved family and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents William and Nydia Horneman.
Memorial services will be held at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro from 2pm-6pm on Saturday, October 19th.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Road, New City, NY 10956 or The , P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Home (845)236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019