Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Horneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Horneman


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Horneman Obituary
William Horneman
05/29/1958 - 10/10/2019
Milton, NY
William (Bill) Charles Horneman (5/29/1958-10/10/2019) passed following a strongly fought battle with stage 4 lung cancer while surrounded by family and friends. Bill will be remembered for his ability to light up a room with stories of serving in the U.S. Navy along with 32 years as a NY state corrections officer. In addition to his stories, Bill's family and friends will remember his love and passion for his job and the work that he did. Bill, also known as Spike, forged a brotherhood behind the walls of the multiple correctional facilities he worked in, and created friendships lasting longer than a lifetime. During a family vacation, Bill once famously swam with six and a half sharks, and years later, being an avid fisherman, caught a six and a half foot shark, which led to an array of gag gifts in the years that followed. From a young age, Bill built a passion for hockey, and started playing as a teenager. He then passed his love of the sport on to his family, nurturing a true dedication to their favorite team, the New York Rangers. Bill and his beloved wife Donna met each other in passing, only to find out that they had crossed paths throughout their lives, meant to meet one another. Together Bill and Donna built an amazing life for their two children, William (Billy) Charles Horneman IV (married to Jessica Martinson) and DeeAnna Horneman (engaged to Matthew Schepis). William is survived by many other beloved family and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents William and Nydia Horneman.
Memorial services will be held at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro from 2pm-6pm on Saturday, October 19th.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Road, New City, NY 10956 or The , P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Home (845)236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now