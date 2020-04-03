Home

William J. Crossetta, Jr.
April 1, 2020
Williamsville, NY
William J. Crossetta, Jr., age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
He is the beloved husband of Linda M. (nee LaVerdi) Crossetta; devoted father of Jennifer (Edward) Zebulske, Lori (Richard) Salton and William J. (Jillian) Crossetta III; loving grandfather of Mia, Jack, Brady, and Matthew; dear brother of Lou Ann (John) Gregory and James (late Patti) Crossetta; also survived by nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately for immediate family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.
If so desired, memorials may be made in William's memory to the of WNY.
Mr. Crossetta was a United States Army Veteran.
Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
