William J. "Bill" Heckman
December 11, 1947 - September 15, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Mr. William J. Heckman of Matamoras, PA, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home. He was 71. He was born December 11, 1947 in Stroudsburg, PA, the son of the late John and the late Ruth Heckman.
Bill, also known as, "Candy man Bill", owned and operated Heckman's Vending for many years. He would love when he was around town and people would refer to him as, "Bill the nut man or Bubble Gum Bill". Bill was a talented softball player. He played in Men's Softball Leagues throughout the area and was known for his Pitching skills.
Surviving are: two sons:Dan Heckman and his wife, Joann of Port Jervis, NY, and Scott Heckman of Matamoras, PA; five grandchildren: Jesse, Jared, Summer, Ashley, and Bryonna; four great grandchildren: Ashton, Autumn, Abel and Noah; his sister in law: Roberta Heckman; also his nieces and nephews, John, Jody, Joey, Debbie, David, Kelly and Denise. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack Heckman.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019