William J. Hockenberry, Sr.
November 4, 1942 - June 5, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. William J. Hockenberry, Sr., a lifetime resident of Port Jervis, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. He was 77.
He was born November 4, 1942 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late May Lavina Hockenberry King.
Bill married the love of his life, Barbara Haas 54 years ago on September 18, 1965 in the Drew United Methodist Church in Port Jervis.
He and Barbara were the Owners and Operators of Hockenberry Furniture on Jersey Avenue in Port Jervis from 1981 to 2007.
Bill was a member of Drew United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Directors of Drew UMC (council) and the outreach- to new members. He was a past President of the Board of Trustees and on the Pastor Parish relations committee. Bill was the Chief Cook and Bottle Washer for the Drew Church Roast Beef Dinners. He was a founding father of the renewed Port Jervis Soap Box Derby which is now the largest soap box derby in the world. Bill was a Board member for ten years for the Port Jervis Soap Box Derby. Bill was a 1st Ward Councilman in the City of Port Jervis, past President for the Red Cross and a Board Member for the Port Jervis Library. He delivered for Meals on Wheels and was a past Volunteer for the U.S. Census Bureau.
Survivors include his wife: Barbara Hockenberry, at home; daughter:Darlene Halloran and her husband, Mike of Barryville, NY; three sons: William "Tag" Hockenberry, Jr. and his wife, Cyndi of Port Jervis, Michael Hockenberry and his wife, Kathy of Port Jervis, Daniel King of Boca Raton, FL; brother: Kenneth King of Conway, SC; nine grandchildren: Ian, Matthew and his husband, Jeremy, Andrew and his wife, Skyler, Robert, Rachel, Trevor, Tiffany, Alysha and Linsey; two great-grandchildren: August and Elijah; also several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, May Lavina Hockenberry King; his grandson, Devin Patrick Halloran; two brothers: Eugene "Gino" King and Frank King; one sister, Darlene King.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A burial of cremains will be in the Montoza Cemetery, Barryville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elizabeth Ashley Boo Bisland Memorial Scholarship, 150 Black Forest Road, Glen Spey, NY 12737 or Drew United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1015, Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 12, 2020.