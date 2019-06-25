|
|
William J. Lane
March 26, 1930 - June 24, 2019
Monticello, NY
William Joseph (Bill) Lane joined his beloved wife, Carol, in heaven on June 22, 2019. He was 89. Bill was born in Liberty on March 26, 1930, to the late Edward Lane and Anastasia McGuire. He moved to Monticello when he was six and remained a Monticello resident for the rest of his life.
Bill spent his life serving his country and his community. He was a Korean War veteran, serving proudly in the United States Air Force, and helping to build telecommunications systems between Greenland and Newfoundland and the United States. He was a life member of the Monticello American Legion Post 73. One of his greatest pleasures in his later years was to participate in Hudson Valley Honor Flight #15 in April 2017.
Bill worked for New York Telephone for 37 years, working his way through the ranks from coin box collector to toll supervisor. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He owned the William J. Lane Insurance Agency, was a retired Vice President and Director Emeritus of Mid-Hudson Cooperative Insurance Company, and a director in Callicoon Cooperative Insurance Company.
Bill was active in Kiwanis at both the local and state levels, serving as President of the Monticello Kiwanis, Lieutenant Governor of Mid-Hudson West Division of Kiwanis, Deputy Governor of the New York District Kiwanis, a life member of Kiwanis International, and a recipient of the Kiwanis International Hixon award.
His Roman Catholic faith was a central part of his life, and his service to the Church began as a somewhat unruly altar boy and continued as a Past Faithful Navigator, life member of the George Cook Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a life member of the Monticello Knights of Columbus, Council 550.
Bill was a 63 year member and life member of the Monticello Fire Department. He served as Chief during 1969, and had both funny and sad stories about situations he responded to during Woodstock. He was a past Scoutmaster of Troop 84, Monticello, and a recipient of the Ad Altare Dei.
Survivors include two daughters: Karen Rhodes and her husband Steven of Austin, TX, and Corinne Lane and her husband, Robert Field of Bloomingburg, NY; a son: John Lane and his wife, Kelly of Bloomfield, NY; two grandsons: William J. Lane and Michael J. Lane; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret, Regina, and Patricia. All of us will miss his passion for doing things the right way, his wise counsel, his huge capacity for love and friendship, and the constant twinkle in his eyes.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, June 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway, Monticello, where various fraternal organizations will conduct services. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 28, at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. Timothy Wiggins officiating. Cremation will follow; interment of both his and Carol's ashes will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family at St. Peter's Cemetery in Liberty.Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny. Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello, NY. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019