William J. McCooey Jr.

William J. McCooey Jr. Obituary
William J. McCooey, Jr.
December 20, 1945 - January 31, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
William J. McCooey, Jr., 74 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away January 31, 2020 in Dover, New Jersey.
He was born on December 20, 1945 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of William J. and Harriet Percival McCooey.
Bill retired from Shop-Rite Food Store in Montague, NJ and the Eddy Farm Hotel in Sparrowbush. He was a life time member of the Swing Gate Hunting Club.
He married Corinth Reed McCooey who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, William McCooey and his wife, Leanda of Port Jervis; his daughter, Dawn Walsh and her husband, Rev. Mark Walsh of Barryville, NY; his brother, James McCooey and his wife, Pat of Sparrowbush; his beloved six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Bill was pre-deceased by his brother, Thomas McCooey, Sr. on November 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, February 5 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sparrowbush Fire Dept., PO Box 530, Sparrowbush, NY 12780 or to the Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Box 133, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020
