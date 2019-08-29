Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" McCormick Obituary
William "Bill" J. McCormick
August 29, 2019
Warwick, NY
William "Bill" J. McCormick of Warwick, NY passed away on August 29, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was 59 years old.
Born in Pompton Plains, NJ, to the late William J. and the late Julianne C. (Bergen) McCormick.
Bill grew up in West Milford, NJ where he played varsity football. He was a 35+ year member of the Warwick community, where he was a proud father and passionate supporter of his children's artistic and athletic pursuits.
Bill was a software developer for Micro Graphic Corporation in Saddle Brook, NJ and previously at IBM in Sterling Forest, NY. He graduated from Montclair State University and Stevens Institute of Technology with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Psychology. In his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, cook, technology enthusiast, and lifelong learner. He was always pursuing new approaches to developing software and held a patent for innovative workflow management systems.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy (Farmer); son, Bill and his wife, Brittany of Mendham, NJ; daughter, Kate and her partner, Joe Catanzaro of Westtown, NY; daughter, Kelly of Morristown, NJ; brother, Michael and his wife, Clare of Morris Plains, NJ; sister, Mary Manista and her husband, Richard of Franklin Lakes, NJ; many beloved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and close friends. He was predeceased by his brother, John P. McCormick of Milford, PA.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 30 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will take place in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now