William "Bill" J. McCormick
August 29, 2019
Warwick, NY
William "Bill" J. McCormick of Warwick, NY passed away on August 29, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was 59 years old.
Born in Pompton Plains, NJ, to the late William J. and the late Julianne C. (Bergen) McCormick.
Bill grew up in West Milford, NJ where he played varsity football. He was a 35+ year member of the Warwick community, where he was a proud father and passionate supporter of his children's artistic and athletic pursuits.
Bill was a software developer for Micro Graphic Corporation in Saddle Brook, NJ and previously at IBM in Sterling Forest, NY. He graduated from Montclair State University and Stevens Institute of Technology with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Psychology. In his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, cook, technology enthusiast, and lifelong learner. He was always pursuing new approaches to developing software and held a patent for innovative workflow management systems.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy (Farmer); son, Bill and his wife, Brittany of Mendham, NJ; daughter, Kate and her partner, Joe Catanzaro of Westtown, NY; daughter, Kelly of Morristown, NJ; brother, Michael and his wife, Clare of Morris Plains, NJ; sister, Mary Manista and her husband, Richard of Franklin Lakes, NJ; many beloved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and close friends. He was predeceased by his brother, John P. McCormick of Milford, PA.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 30 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will take place in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019