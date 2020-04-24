Home

William J. Rello


1944 - 2020
William J. Rello Obituary
William J. Rello
March 5, 1944 - April 20, 2020
Wappingers Falls, NY
William J. Rello, 76 of Wappingers Falls, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, March 5, 1944, the son of Dominick and Edith Rello.
William known to all as "Bill" was a brother, uncle, friend, and teacher. Teaching was his passion and even though he was retired he taught classes at the Desmond Center. His love of poetry was deep. Bill's intellectual conversations and love for knowing and understanding will be missed.
Due to the present circumstances, a Memorial Mass and a gathering commemorating Bill's life will be held at a future date.
"You-you alone will have the stars as no one else has them....In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night...You-only you-will have stars that can laugh- Antoine deSaint-Exupery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Delehanty Funeral Home
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
