William J. Ross, Jr.
April 14, 1948 - December 28, 2019
New Windsor, NY
William J. Ross, Jr. of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY, surrounded by his loving family. He was 71 years old.
The son of the late William J. Ross, Sr. and Mary Esther (Miller) Ross, William was born on April 14, 1948 in Nyack, NY. William was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia J. (Cich) Ross in 2016.
William was an active bowler for over 40 years in the leagues at Tarsio Lanes in Newburgh and Bowling Time in New Windsor, NY. He was a hardworking man, devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed by many.
A loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Pop, William is survived by his son, William H. Ross and his fiancée, Rebecca Lang of Westtown, NY; her daughters, Bobbi Jo Mann (Jacob K.) of Middletown, NY, Billie Jo Ross of New Hampton, NY and Betty Jo Mann (Richard D.) of Rock Hill, NY; 19 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his brother: Robert Ross (Isabelle) Ross; his sisters: Maryann (Patrick) McCarthy, Sheila, Sharon and Linda Ross. He was predeceased by his sister: JoAnne Barnes; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the of NY, 237 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 205, White Plains, NY 10605
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
