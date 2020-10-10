William J. Schommers
December 8, 1948 - October 2, 2020
Maybrook, NY
William J. Schommers passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 71 years old. Son of the late William and Rita Ryan Schommers, he was born on December 8, 1948 in Bronx, NY.
Bill was a plumber for Plumbers Local #1, in Lynbrook, NY, and was an active member of his union. Two of Bill's passions were music and fishing.
Survivors include his loving daughters: Jessica Feerick and her husband, Randy of Maybrook, NY; and Alexis Rubbino and her husband, Mike of Fort Montgomery, NY; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Randy, Michael, and Danielle; his significant other "BLF", Eileen Simonelli of Bronx, NY; his life friend and the mother of his children, Catherine Ryan of Fort Montgomery, NY; and his beloved dog, Brutus. William was predeceased by his sister, Madeline Capalbo.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com