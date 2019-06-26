Home

William J. "Bird" Vacek

William J. "Bird" Vacek Obituary
William "Bird" J. Vacek
July 12, 1954 - June 23, 2019
Cornwall, NY
William "Bird" J. Vacek, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2019 at his home. He was 64 years old.
The son of the late William Joseph Vacek and Gabrielle H. (Byrnes) Vacek, Bird was born on July 12, 1954 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Bird was a Retired Ferry Boat Captain for the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.
A devoted father to his daughter, Bird will be greatly missed.
Bird is survived by his wife: Rebecca "Sue" R. (McIe) Vacek; his daughter: Melissa G. Vacek of Long Beach, NY; and his brother: Richard Vacek of Cornwall, NY; and his nephews and niece.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Bird's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 27, 2019
